Hillsboro man arrested after bizarre break-in at Eastgate Bank

“We are deeply grateful to the Union Township Police department for its quick and thorough response to our security system alarm in the night. We are thankful that no bank associates or neighbors were on site, and that everyone involved in apprehending the intruder is safe. We fully support the local authorities in their investigation and all requests for information related to the crime should be directed to the Union Township Police. While it may take a few days to replace the glass door, our Eastgate banking office is secure and open for business as usual.”