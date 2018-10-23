Hillsboro man arrested after bizarre break-in at Eastgate Bank

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - “Chaotic." That’s how Lieutenant Anthony Rees described what took place inside Park National Bank on Eastgate Boulevard.
Just after 2 a.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched there for a break-in alarm. When they arrived, they spotted a broken front door outside and inside saw Christopher Magee of Hillsboro.
“They saw the subject at the bank teller window..at that point he flee’d down to the basement area of the bank,” Rees said.
At this point, police said Magee pulled a utility knife on an officer in a stairwell.
“Our officer utilized his K9, who bit the subject in the right arm. At that point, the other officers were able to subdue him.” Rees said.
Police are working to figure out why Magee broke into the bank. They said it didn’t appear he got into anything.
Police said Magee is facing two charges of felonious assault on an officer with more charges coming.
In a statement released by the bank, officials tell us:
“We are deeply grateful to the Union Township Police department for its quick and thorough response to our security system alarm in the night. We are thankful that no bank associates or neighbors were on site, and that everyone involved in apprehending the intruder is safe. We fully support the local authorities in their investigation and all requests for information related to the crime should be directed to the Union Township Police. While it may take a few days to replace the glass door, our Eastgate banking office is secure and open for business as usual.”
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.