Houdini, the I-65 Goat, injured in traffic mishap

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Houdini, the Interstate 65 Goat, is recovering after being injured, according to Elizabethtown officials.
Houdini was injured on Sunday during a traffic mishap.
Until the accident he lived free, a regular sight to motorists for years, roaming the Nolin River bridge south of Glendale.
“We receive I would say an average of 35 calls a week on him,” McNutt said. “And it’s usually from people out of town who do not know his story.”
Nobody knows where Houdini came from or how he claimed a piece of interstate for his own. Authorities named him Houdini for his uncanny ability to always get away. He became such a beloved sight, he has 35,000 followers on Facebook.
“Everything else, you have an opportunity to hate something about it. But not him,” Tom Pitts, founder of Houdini, the I-65 Goat Facebook page said. “He’s more than a goat, he’s an idea. He’s an idea that there’s something in the world that can make everyone happy.”
After numerous attempts and several hours on Sunday, officers with the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, Hardin County Animal Care and Control agencies, the Glendale Fire Department and Good Samaritans were able to corral Houdini, but the rescue almost jammed the interstate.
“We went after him two separate times.” Mike McNutt, Hardin County Animal Care and Control Director said. “The public wanted to get involved so much it was causing traffic backups and it was making things unsafe for him and the officers that were out there.”
Houdini was taken to Hardin County Animal Care and Control’s shelter for treatment.
“Our first order of business is nursing Houdini back to 100 percent health,” Hardin County Judge/Executive Harry L. Berry said in a press release. “At this time, he needs rest and the full attention of our staff. Once Dr. (Jessica) Perpich advises us he has fully recovered, we will begin the adoption process. We will ensure a proper, long-term home is found for Houdini for him to live out the rest of his retirement years in a safe and loving environment.”
Updates on Houdini will be provided on the Hardin County Animal Care and Control’s Facebook page.
Donations to help pay for Houdini’s care and recovery are being accepted. Financial donations can be made through Friends of the Hardin County Animal Shelter by clicking here and earmarking the donations with “Houdini Fund.” Other donations such as feed and hay can be taken to Hardin County Animal Shelter at 220 Peterson Drive, Elizabethtown, Kentucky.
