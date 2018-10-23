How will $1,097,000 raised after 5/3 shooting be dispersed? Committee meets to discuss

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Strong Victims Fund steering committee met to determine how to disperse money raised by the public to those impacted by the 5/3 shooting Sept. 6.
Committee leaders say not only could the money go to those physically hurt in the tragedy, but also mentally and emotionally. The fund currently has $1,097,000 -- $1 million came from the 5/3 foundation.
“It’s a huge responsibility, and we know that this tragedy hit 5/3 in a very personal way. It affected our entire city,” said Teresa Tanner, Chief Administrative Officer with 5/3 Bank.
The Cincinnati Strong Victims Fund is accepting donations through the end of November. The public can still give input by sending an email to cincinnati@victimsofcrime.org. The funds will be dispersed in 20-19.
