Kentucky man says air ambulance for sick son cost more than $50,000

“We received a bill ... for $57,621.99,” said Bradley Salyer. “And we received a notification from Anthem that they were paying to us $10,632.59, that that would be the totality of what they would pay on the claim, and that we would stand responsible for the balance that would be owed by this non-network provider for those services. Let me assure you, I don’t just have $50,000 sitting in a bank account somewhere. I wish I did.”