Lug wrench, crutch used in Avondale brawl involving dozens

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Cincinnati police had to call in backup after a brawl broke out Monday at an Avondale shopping center.
It happened in a parking lot around 7 p.m. near Reading Road and Hutchins Avenue.
Witness video shared with FOX19 shows a girl threatening another person with a lug wrench while about 40 teens rally around. The camera pans away, and when it pans back to the fight a metal crutch can be seen being swung over a girl’s head as more people jump in.
One witness told FOX19 he heard people arguing and then more people kept joining in until it exploded into a major brawl. After a few minutes, dozens of police officers showed up to disperse the crowd.
Police say the investigation is ongoing. They are working to see if the fight is connected to a previous manhunt on Victory Parkway. Just before 6 p.m., police got a call about a man with a gun on Rockdale. Some witnessed the man cutting through lawns to get away, but after an hour-long search police lost track of him.
FOX19 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
