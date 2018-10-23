Police investigate attempted abduction in Greenhills

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Greenhills police are investigating an attempted child abduction on Monday.
The incident happened around 4:15 p.m. near Beckford Drive.
According to police, an 11-year-old was riding his bike when an older model blue Pontiac Vibe came down the street from Burley Drive and pulled up next to him.
The child told police the passenger in the vehicle said to him, “Come on, come on, get in the car.” The driver reportedly then said, “Yeah, yeah.”
He was able to flee on his bike and knocked on a neighbor’s door for help, police said.
According to police, the suspects did not attempt to grab him or get out of the car. They fled from the scene at a high rate of speed.
The 11-year-old said he yelled for help when he saw a neighbor driving.
Police said the man told him to go home and tell his parents. He drove around the neighborhood to try to find the vehicle but it was last seen turning right onto Burley Drive from Beckford.
Police are asking if anyone sees a similar vehicle in the area call 911, Greenhills Police at 513-825- 2101, or CrimeStoppers at 352-3040.
