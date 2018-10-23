Scammers using names of Butler Co. deputies to get money, sheriff says

BUTLER COUNTY, OH (FOX19) - Scammers are using the names of real law enforcement officers, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office says.
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones says Tuesday a victim told officers “Major Mike Craft” with the sheriff’s office called and told him he had an active warrant for missing jury duty.
Sheriff Jones is warning people not to fall for the scam because law enforcement agencies do not ask for money by for for any reason.
Victims are being asked to purchase Green Dot cards from a local store and read the numbers off the card to the person posing as an officer on the phone, Jones says.
The suspects are getting the names of the real officers by going to the department’s website and looking it up.
Jones also says suspects can ‘spoof’ a phone number to make it look like a local call from a real law enforcement agency.
“In this recent incident, the scammer’s phone number appeared to come from here at the Sheriff’s Office." Jones said. “With growing technology, this is becoming common and unfortunately people fall for it. Please reach out to friends and family and make them aware of this scam.”
If you receive a phone call asking for money from anyone saying they work for law enforcement, Jones says it’s a scam and should be reported immediately.
