Traditional powers in jeopardy of not making playoffs

One week remains in Ohio high school football playoffs

By Joe Danneman | October 23, 2018 at 4:34 PM EST - Updated October 23 at 4:34 PM

COLUMBUS, OH (WXIX) - The Ohio High School computer ratings, which determine seeding for the state playoffs, released their week nine standings Tuesday, and several top teams are in an unfamiliar position.

With one week remaining in the regular season, St. Xavier, who has not missed out on the postseason since 2008, and La Salle, who has won three of the past four Division II state championships, are on the outside looking in.

Colerain and Wyoming continue their wire-to-wire run, holding the top spots in regions four and 16, respectively, since the inaugural rankings were released this year.

Meanwhile, Kings, who had held the top spot in region 8, was surpassed for the first time by Winton Woods.

Here are where the local teams stand heading in to the final week, with the top eight teams in each region qualifying for the playoffs:

Division I

1. Colerain

2. Fairfield

3. Mason

4. Elder

5. Moeller

6. Milford

7. Sycamore

8. Lakota East

10. Western Hills

11. St. Xavier

12. Oak Hills

Division II

1. Winton Woods

2. Kings

4. Edgewood

5. Harrison

6. Anderson

7. Little Miami

10. La Salle

12. Turpin

Division III

3. Bishop Fenwick

6. Badin

8. Mount Healthy

11. Ross

Division IV

1. Wyoming

2. Clinton-Massie

3. Indian Hill

6. Taft

8. Batavia

9. Aiken

Division V

2. Middletown Madison

5. Madeira

8. CHCA

11. Clermont Northeastern

12. Blanchester

Division VI

11. Deer Park

Division VII

6. MVCA

11. New Miami

