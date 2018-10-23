Traditional powers in jeopardy of not making playoffs

COLUMBUS, OH (WXIX) - The Ohio High School computer ratings, which determine seeding for the state playoffs, released their week nine standings Tuesday, and several top teams are in an unfamiliar position.
With one week remaining in the regular season, St. Xavier, who has not missed out on the postseason since 2008, and La Salle, who has won three of the past four Division II state championships, are on the outside looking in.
Colerain and Wyoming continue their wire-to-wire run, holding the top spots in regions four and 16, respectively, since the inaugural rankings were released this year.
Meanwhile, Kings, who had held the top spot in region 8, was surpassed for the first time by Winton Woods.
Here are where the local teams stand heading in to the final week, with the top eight teams in each region qualifying for the playoffs:
Division I
1. Colerain
2. Fairfield
3. Mason
4. Elder
5. Moeller
6. Milford
7. Sycamore
8. Lakota East
10. Western Hills
11. St. Xavier
12. Oak Hills
Division II
1. Winton Woods
2. Kings
4. Edgewood
5. Harrison
6. Anderson
7. Little Miami
10. La Salle
12. Turpin
Division III
3. Bishop Fenwick
6. Badin
8. Mount Healthy
11. Ross
Division IV
1. Wyoming
2. Clinton-Massie
3. Indian Hill
6. Taft
8. Batavia
9. Aiken
Division V
2. Middletown Madison
5. Madeira
8. CHCA
11. Clermont Northeastern
12. Blanchester
Division VI
11. Deer Park
Division VII
6. MVCA
11. New Miami
