The Tri-State’s favorite scary Netflix show will give you a scream

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - 'Tis the season for scary stories.
This past weekend, “Halloween” racked up a startling $77.5 million in ticket sales.
But what are people watching at home? The website Reviews.org recently took a stab at figuring that out, attempting to rank every state’s favorite scary series on Netflix.
With many East Coast states opting for “Black Mirror,” “Scream” appears to be frightening many Tri-State residents, with the site suggesting it was Ohio and Kentucky’s favorite scary television series on the streaming service.
Indiana residents, according to the site, seem to favor the 1990s series “Goosebumps.”
“Santa Clarita Diet” and “Bates Motel” also got plenty of nods. To view the complete list, click or tap here.
