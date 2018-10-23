World has new longest sea crossing after bridge opens

(RNN) – A new bridge has opened connecting Hong Kong, mainland China, and Macau. It’s the world’s longest sea crossing.
The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge was inaugurated by Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday.
The bridge spans 18-and-a-half miles across the Pearl River delta at its longest point.
A tunnel and a number of link roads add to the total 34-mile length of the roadway.
Two artificial islands were also made to accommodate the nearly four-and-a-half mile tunnel that leads up to the bridge off the coast of Hong Kong.
According to the BBC, the bridge was designed using 400,000 tons of steel, enough for 60 Eiffel Towers, to protect it from earthquakes and typhoons.
The project was not without controversy. Pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong see it as a subtle, symbolic assertion of China’s authority over the semiautonomous island.
Hong Kong has historically enjoyed far more robust speech and expression protections than mainland China under a “one country, two systems” policy that was grandfathered in when the British transferred control of the territory to the Chinese in 1997.
But the island has seen a mushrooming protest movement in recent years against what is seen as the Chinese government’s tightening its control there.
The so-called “Umbrella Movement” of 2014 saw mass protests after the Chinese government proposed restrictive changes to Hong Kong’s electoral system.
“This project is so obviously a political symbol,” one pro-democracy Hong Kong lawmaker, Claudio Mo, told The Washington Post. “I’m sure Beijing knew clearly that we didn’t quite need it and that it was not necessary for the time being.”
The bridge will also require special permits to cross, leaving it inaccessible to most ordinary traffic.
For those who obtain the permits, though, it will cut the time to travel between Hong Kong and the mainland Chinese harbor city of Zhuhai from four hours to 30 minutes, according to the BBC.
According to The Post, Carrie Lam, Hong Kong’s China-friendly chief executive, called it a “once in a lifetime” project.
