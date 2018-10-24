Aftab Pureval asks Ohio Supreme Court to delay elections commission hearing on spending

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Congressional candidate Aftab Pureval wants the state’s top court to delay an Ohio Elections Commission hearing next week on his campaign spending, court records show.
Pureval, a Democrat, is accused in a complaint to the elections commission of illegally using money from his Hamilton County Clerk of Courts campaign account on his congressional race against longtime Republican incumbent Steve Chabot.
Pureval’s campaign expenses that are being scrutinized include $16,427.79 for polling, $360 for pictures of his congressional campaign launch and more money in travel costs, records show.
A check for the polling is part of the case - both versions of it, that is.
It was recently revealed an employee at the Hamilton County Board of Elections blacked out the reason for the campaign expense at the request of Pureval’s campaign manager, Sarah Topy.
The employee confessed and lost two weeks vacation as a result, board of elections officials have said.
We reached out to Pureval’s campaign manager about the appeal to the Ohio Supreme Court Wednesday morning.
Topy indicated in a message back to us we should email his campaign’s email account for media inquiries.
Wednesday afternoon, she sent us an email: “This is a pending legal matter, so we are referring all questions to Don McTigue, the lawyer handling this.”
McTigue, of Columbus, was not immediately available for comment. His office said he would get a back to us.
“This is a desperate attempt to avoid public scrutiny to avoid Sunshine (Law) and to avoid the true test of the character and how he manages his campaign," said Brian Shrive, attorney for anti-tax activist Mark Miller, who filed the elections complaint.
The Ohio Supreme Court is expected to rule before the Nov. 1 hearing in Columbus.
The Ohio Elections Commission dismissed some of his complaint earlier this month. contending Pureval did not violate state elections laws for collecting campaign contributions.
But the board decided to hold a hearing on allegations the money was improperly spent.
The Congressional race is among many around the nation being closely watched as Election Day nears.
