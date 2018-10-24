Attempted abduction in Greenhills was teens ‘pranking people,’ police say

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Greenhills police have closed the case of an attempted abduction on Monday after it turned out to be two teens “pranking people,” authorities said.
The incident happened around 4:15 p.m. near Beckford Drive.
A 17-year-old and 18-old-year resident of Greenhills were interviewed by police who said they were driving around asking people “funny stuff” to get their reactions on camera.
According to police, they were intending to post the videos to Youtube.
The two suspects said they approached an 11-year-old on Monday who was riding his bike. The two told police they spoke to the youth and said, “aye aye, bro bro, come here real fast” before he fled on his bike.
The teens cannot be charged due to Section 2905.05 of Ohio Revised Code being ruled unconstitutional by the Ohio Supreme Court a few years ago.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.