Brody Allen’s father expected speak Wednesday

COLERAIN TWP., OH (FOX19) - The father of 2-year-old boy who died from brain cancer last week and inspired a community to celebrate Christmas in September, is set to speak publicly Wednesday for the first time since his son’s death.
Todd Allen will discuss Brody with media at 11 a.m. at the Colerain Township Police Department.
Meanwhile, a public vigil will be held 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the memorial site dedicated to Brody. It’s located next to the police department.
Funeral arrangements also have been scheduled.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday at First Church of Christ, 6080 Camp Ernst Rd., Burlington.
A public funeral service will follow.
Burial will be private.
Brody died Friday after being diagnosed in May with an aggressive form of brain cancer.
