Car batteries taken from vehicles in Hamilton; police investigating

HAMILTON, OH (FOX19) - People in Hamilton are on the lookout after cars were broken into. The thieves weren’t looking for loose change -- instead they got away with car batteries.
It happened on Dayton Street.
Gene Wullenweber puts a lot of pride and joy into his 55 Chevy truck. He has been working to restore it. When he tried to drive it about two weeks ago he realized someone else had tampered with it.
"It was sitting back by the garage and we went to start it up the next morning and somebody cut my battery cables and stole the battery," said Wullenweber.
Not only did he have to buy a new battery for his truck but he had to replace the cables as well.
“I was very upset. I was ready to shoot somebody and that’s not my nature,” said Wullenweber.
As police checked other cars on the street they noticed his work van was also broken into.
“It has a hood latch. They got inside. I didn’t have it locked. They pulled the hood latch and stole the battery out of it," he said.
Wullenweber says in the past few months his neighborhood hasn’t felt as safe as it used to.
“I think what’s going on in Hamilton is they had a homeless camp over here and I guess they broke that up and now there’s a lot of homeless people. My heart goes out to them but at the same time I’ve worked all my life for what I have you know," he said.
Now he’s working to keep a closer eye on his property, which he says has become frustrating.
“You can’t stay up all night and watch you have to sleep so we’re going to get a camera put it up out there,” said Wullenweber.
He hopes adding new cameras will be enough to prevent any future thefts.
“It’s ridiculous you know," he said. "I’d give you the shirt off my back if you ask for it and we just don’t understand people stealing. We don’t get that you know.”
Police are still looking for the person involved in the thefts. Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamilton police.
