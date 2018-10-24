Chemical spill closes streets, streetcar in OTR

OVER-THE-RHINE, OH (FOX19) - A chemical spill closed few streets and caused the streetcar to cease operation in Over-the-Rhine Wednesday morning, Cincinnati fire officials said.
The spill was reported near Elm and Henry streets just before 10 a.m.
“We are able to handle the accident with our teams. There are NO injuries and NO need for evacuations. The scene is currently stable," fire officials said in a tweet.
Less than 55 gallons of chemical spilled inside the Rhinegeist Brewery building. Officials say the chemicals were being used as part of a cleaning/sanitizing process.
Cincinnati Fire and EMS crews say they completed their hazard mitigation just before 11 a.m.
Streets in the area reopened around 11:20 a.m. and the streetcar resumed operation.
