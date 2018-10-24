He’s not their lobster: Internet has fun with Ross Geller lookalike thief

BLACKPOOL, LANCASHIRE, U.K. (FOX19) - Why do bad things happen to good people? No, Ross Geller did not steal from a restaurant in the United Kingdom Saturday, but Blackpool police do appreciate your help.
It’s the security image that’s taken the world by storm.
The department in Lancashire innocently asked for the public’s help identifying a theft suspect leaving a restaurant. However, the thief bears an uncanny resemblance to American actor and ‘Holiday Armadillo’ David Schwimmer.
Your always-trusty Facebook commenters noticed the likeness immediately and wasted no time informing the department of the identity of the sought-after suspect.
However, Blackpool police quickly assured the clearly-concerned public that Schwimmer was on a break -- we mean, not in the country.
Thankfully, the department seems to have a good sense of humor and Schwimmer was able to pivot his way out of this potentially sticky situation.
Facebook posters were not so easily convinced this was not their lobster -- maybe Schwimmer was using Unagi to thwart police?
The clearly loyal ‘Friends’ fans in the comments pulled out their best jokes to the delight of the post that’s been shared more than 95,000 times.
Facebook users' jokes ranged from well-known puns about the infamous ‘we were on a break’ line to lines only the most loyal ‘Friends’ user would pick up on
Ross himself even got in on the joke -- he’s fine!
Schwimmer took to Twitter to assure Blackpole police that it was not him and wished the officers good luck on their investigation.
Convincing video Ross -- we mean, David!
Maybe he was in England to visit Emily and needed the beer after she still refused to forgive him for calling her Rachel at the altar?
Maybe it was ‘Russ’ trying to drown his sorrows over Rachel?
Regardless of the reason, it is clearly not this suspects week, or month or maybe even his year.
Blackpool police have not said whether the suspect has been caught, but hopefully when he is his friends will be there for him.
