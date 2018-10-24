Man arrested in assault on officers during attempted bank robbery

UNION TWP, OH (FOX19) - A man is under arrest and charged with assaulting Union Township police during a bank robbery attempt early Tuesday, police said.
Officers responded to a 2:10 a.m. report of an intrusion alarm at Park National Bank, 4550 Eastgate Blvd., according to a news release.
They saw broken glass on the bank’s front door. Then, they were confronted by a male suspect armed with a utility knife who fought with them, police said.
The K-9 bit the suspect, identified by police as Christopher Magee of Hillsboro.
They said he was taken into custody and charged with two counts of felonious assault on a police officer.
Magee was taken to Clermont Mercy Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the news release.
He apparently remains hospitalized Wednesday morning. Workers at the Clermont County Jail said he was not booked in overnight.
An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.
Police said more charges are expected.
