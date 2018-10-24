Million-dollar lottery tickets sold in Kentucky, Ohio

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Bad news, Greater Cincinnatians: No one in this area woke up a billionaire Wednesday morning, but a lucky few in Kentucky and Ohio did have a stroke of luck with ‘smaller’ prizes.
It’s not 1.537 billion, but 1 million and $10,000 don’t sound so bad.
Kentucky and Ohio Lottery officials say two people in Kentucky and Ohio won the $1 million prize and two more people in Kentucky won the $10,000 prize.
The $10,000 were sold in Florence and Lexington, Kentucky, while the $1 million winner is in Louisville, lottery officials say.
Ohio Lottery officials say their $1 million ticket was sold at Bee Gee’s Minit Market in Kettering. The winner used auto-pick for their winning numbers and the store will receive a $1,000 sales bonus.
12 other million-dollar tickets were sold, officials say.
Tuesday night’s winning numbers were: 5 – 28 – 62 – 65 – 70 with a Mega Ball of 5.
Kentucky Lottery officials have not said which stores sold the winning tickets.
There was only one winner for the big jackpot, totalling $1.537 billion dollars. South Carolina Lottery officials say the ticket was sold in their state. This jackpot is just shy of the largest jackpot in history. The largest jackpot in history remains the Powerball jackpot drawing of 1.586 billion in January of 2016.
The Mega Millions jackpot is back down to $40 million dollars and the drawing is on Friday.
The Powerball continues to grow with a $620 million dollar jackpot. That drawing is Wednesday at 11 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.