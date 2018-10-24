More Sunshine Today then Thicker Clouds Thursday

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -As high pressure continues to bluld in, expect more sunshine today with high temps in the mid 50s.
Things begin to change on Thursday as the remnants of Willa approach the southern Gulf coast.
For us, clouds will enter the region after seeing some sun to start the day. Afternoon high temps will be limited to the low and mid 50s.
There is the slight chance of a shower late Thursday night, but better chances of light rain occur Friday as Willa drifts along the Gulf coast.
Rain chances remain on Saturday in a rather spotty manner, with better chances for rain on Sunday as a disturbance dives in from the northwest.
High temps look to remain near 50° from Friday all the way through the weekend.
