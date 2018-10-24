2nd woman charged in East Walnut Hills homicide

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A second woman faces murder charges in the Oct. 6 shooting death of a man in East Walnut Hills.
Cincinnati Police say Shere “Puff” Cunningham, 36, is considered armed and dangerous.
A Hamilton County grand jury indicted her on charges of murder in the homicide of Gregory Jackson, 58, in the 2600 block of Victory Parkway.
She also was indicted on charges of assault and carrying a concealed weapon, court records show.
Cunningham’s criminal history includes multiple drug-related charges, according to police.
She was last known to live in the 4800 block of Hawaiian Terrace in Mt. Airy.
