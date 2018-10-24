Northside arcade bar bathroom vandalized

NORTHSIDE, OH (FOX19) - An arcade bar owner wants to know who is behind tagging the bathrooms with graffiti this past weekend.
Arcade Legacy: Bar Edition on Spring Grove Avenue is filled with an array of pinball machines and old school video games. FOX19 spoke with bar manager John Holliday who says two people were caught on camera spending 15 minutes between each bathroom. He says when they left, staff noticed graffiti all over the bathrooms including the sinks and toilets.
“It’s extra annoying because a former employee cut out vintage video game and comic magazines and pasted them all over the bathroom,” said Holliday.
The arcade bar opened three years ago and Holliday says graffiti tagging in the bathroom has always been a problem -- that’s why the walls were covered with magazines.
The owner is asking people on social media to identify the suspects. Holliday says no police report has been filed because it’s not that huge of a crime, mostly just frustrating.
