Photo alleging large crowd at Texas Trump rally is actually from Cavs championship parade

Cleveland hosted the 2016 NBA championship parade for the Cavaliers where an estimated 1 million people flooded the downtown streets.

FILE - In this June 22, 2016, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, center, stands in the back of a Rolls Royce as it makes its way through the crowd lining the parade route in downtown Cleveland, celebrating the basketball team's NBA championship. When LeBron James and the Cavaliers, whose historic comeback in June against Golden State in the NBA Finals ended Cleveland’s title drought dating to 1964, receive their championship rings and a banner is raised in Quicken Loans Arena before their season opener, the emotional ceremony will merely be the warm-up act. Next door, at Progressive Field, the Indians will host the Chicago Cubs in Game 1 of the World Series. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File) (Gene J. Puskar)
By Chris Anderson | October 24, 2018 at 9:50 AM EST - Updated October 24 at 10:19 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A photo circulating on social media claiming to show large crowds at President Donald Trump’s rally in Texas has caught the attention of Cleveland Cavaliers fans.

Crowds did gather outside of Houston’s Toyota Center on Monday before the president’s rally with Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, but they were not as large as some alleged.

The photo that was spread on Twitter was actually taken via drone by the Chronicle-Telegram, a newspaper in Elyria, near the intersection of East 9th Street and Lakeside Avenue.

Well, once again, it appears Bruce Bishop's drone photo from the Cavs parade is making the rounds on social media, and now the AP's involved.

