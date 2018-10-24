Police patrol turns into rescue effort to save malnourished dog

AMBERLEY VILLAGE, OH (FOX19) - A police patrol in Amberley Village turned into an animal rescue, and now medical experts believe that the police officer’s actions likely helped save a dog’s life.
On Monday night, Officer Ryan Faehr with the Amberley Village Police Department was sent out after the department received a call from two people who had spotted a dog in dire condition.
The boxer, described as a bag of bones, had been seen running through the village, in and out of busy streets.
Officer Faehr met up with the two people who had spotted Chance, and they followed Chance to French Park.
“The dog was very malnourished looking, sickly looking, had injuries that looked to be pretty severe," said Officer Faehr. "We knew at that point, we couldn’t let the dog go. We needed to catch him so he could get help.”
It took time and patience, but finally, they caught him.
“This is the worst case of a dog that was still alive in my career," said Officer Faehr.
The medical team at Deer Park Veterinary Hospital agreed to take Chance in for treatment, but staff members admit it will take some time before he is healthy since he is starving and has infected pressure sores.
“His sweet, sweet face just melts your heart and then you see the rest of him, and you just wonder how could this happen to a dog,"
Detectives are looking into the possibility that someone dumped Chance in his condition, knowing that he had a small chance of survival. If so, that could be considered animal neglect or cruelty.
“That dog would have been dead if we wouldn’t have been able to catch him last night, so if you can’t take care of your pets, please call us or somebody for assistance," said Officer Faehr.
Chance’s fierce spirit and ability to overcome the odds is touching the hearts of people around the community.
More than $2500 dollars in donations has been brought in through a GoFundMe page to cover the cost of Chance’s care.
“There’s not a doubt in my mind that this dog will live a happy life from here on out," said Officer Faehr.
Officer Faehr said he is thankful for the people who called police about Chance and is thankful the Deer Park Vet Hospital agreed to take him in.
The folks who found Chance told Officer Faehr they are actually interested in adopting him, and if that does not work out, Officer Faehr said that he is next in line.
If you would like to donate to help cover the cost of Chance’s medical bills, you can visit the GoFundMe page.
If you are interested in learning more about Chance, you can contact the animal hospital.
