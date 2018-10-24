Rain showers arrive on Friday

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Wednesday night will be cold and frosty with many areas dropping to freezing.
Wednesday is the last of the bright sunny says for a while. Cloud cover will begin to increase about sunrise and thicken through the day. Friday rain showers will arrive in the FOX19 NOW viewing area and showers will fall from time-to-time into Monday.
With the thicker cloud cover, showers and a Nor’Easter developing along the coast causing winds out of the northeast here, the weekend looks chilly and occasionally wet and breezy.
Next week the gloomy weather will break for a couple days but late next week rain will return.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.