Real-life Mario Kart: Ohio race track to host Mario Kart-themed race

(WTOL) - Mario Kart has long been a favorite in the gaming world.
Now you have a chance to actually be a Mario, Luigi, Yoshi or Princess Peach at a Mario-themed race track in Cincinnati and Columbus.
A traveling go-kart race called the Mushroom Rally will come to the 2 cities early next year, according to the Dayton Daily News.
All you have to do is show up and you will be provided with a costume from the game and 30 minutes of racing time.
The Dayton Daily News reports that one winner from each city will be flown to Las Vegas to race for a grand prize.
Tickets to participate in the race are limited, so get yours now!
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.