Sirens prompt slew of Wednesday morning 911 calls in Clermont County

CLERMONT COUNTY, OH (FOX19) - Sirens were heard in Batavia and throughout Clermont County early Wednesday, prompting a flurry of calls to 911.
“Can I help you?” one dispatcher asked.
“Um, I’m just wondering why the tornado sirens are going off?” said the caller.
“There’s no emergency,” the dispatcher said. “We did not set them off, so it’s nothing to worry about right now.”
It was around 10:30 a.m. when the alarm sounded.
"Hi, I want to know why the -- I’m in Miami Township -- why the sirens are going off?" said another caller.
“We did not set them off,” said a dispatcher. “There’s no emergency at this time.”
“Well, why did they go off then?” said the caller.
“We don’t know why they went off,” said the dispatcher. “We’re getting inundated with calls at this point. We didn’t set them off. We don’t know why they went off.”
County officials say they received hundreds of calls, which flooded phone banks and put the emergency response system at a disadvantage. They quickly responded on social media, posting: “All hazard sirens have just gone off in the county. There is no emergency. We are checking into why this happened. Again, you may have heard sirens but there is no emergency.”
Most counties test their sirens around noon time on the first Wednesday of the month. However, Oct. 24 was not the first Wednesday of the month, and the sirens went off about 90 minutes earlier than the usual time. County officials say it’s not something they want to happen again.
