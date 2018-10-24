Slain officer honored with I-71 dedication

MADISONVILLE, OH (FOX19) - The legacy and memory of fallen Cincinnati Police Officer Sonny Kim will be honored with a memorial highway dedication ceremony Wednesday.
The ceremony is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. at the Madisonville Recreation Center, 5320 Stewart Ave.
The highway dedication comes as a result of House Bill 347, legislation introduced by State Reps. Brigid Kelly (D-Cincinnati) and Jonathan Dever (R-Madeira).
The northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 71 between the Dana Avenue and the Montgomery Road exits are now renamed “Officer Sonny L. Kim Memorial Highway.”
Officer Kim, 48, honorably served the people of Cincinnati for nearly three decades before he was shot and killed in the line of duty the morning of June 19, 2015.
He was responding to reports of a man acting belligerently with a gun, officials said at the
He is the first Cincinnati police officer killed in the line of duty since 2000.
In addition to his heroic acts as a police officer, he also was a loving husband, caring father, and a well-respected community leader.
Officer Kim’s selfless and respectable character made him a natural mentor to countless youth at his karate dojo in Symmes Township.
Before its signature into law, HB 347 was updated to include seven other portions of Ohio highways dedicated to the service and legacy of eight emergency and military personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.