3-vehicle crash partially closes EB Ohio 129

LIBERTY TWP, OH (FOX19) - Eastbound Ohio 129 is partially shut due to a three-vehicle crash Wednesday morning, the traffic website www.sigalert.com reports.
One person was taken to a hospital, Butler County dispatchers said.
Three vehicles collided just before the Cincinnati-Dayton Road exit about 8:15 a.m., they said.
One lane is blocked until further notice.
Detour off Ohio 129 onto Ohio Bypass 4 or Ohio 747.
From Bypass 4, take southbound Ohio 4 to EB I-275 to get to I-75.
Motorists on Ohio 747 have a straight shot to EB I-275 to get to I-75.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.