3-vehicle crash partially closes EB Ohio 129
October 24, 2018 at 7:57 AM EST - Updated October 24 at 8:01 AM

LIBERTY TWP, OH (FOX19) - Eastbound Ohio 129 is partially shut due to a three-vehicle crash Wednesday morning, the traffic website www.sigalert.com reports.

One person was taken to a hospital, Butler County dispatchers said.

Three vehicles collided just before the Cincinnati-Dayton Road exit about 8:15 a.m., they said.

One lane is blocked until further notice.

Detour off Ohio 129 onto Ohio Bypass 4 or Ohio 747.

From Bypass 4, take southbound Ohio 4 to EB I-275 to get to I-75.

Motorists on Ohio 747 have a straight shot to EB I-275 to get to I-75.

