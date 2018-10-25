Another Dry Day Before Showers Arrive

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -Be sure to get out and enjoy one last dry day before showers arrive on Friday from what was Hurricane Willa.
Look for clouds to increase through the day with an afternoon high of 53°.
The remnants of Hurricane Willa will move eastward along the U.S. Gulf coast, bringing heavy rain to parts of the deep south for the next couple of days.
For us here in the Tri-State, rain will be light and scattered with daytime highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Severe storms and flooding are not expected.
A better shot of some steadier rain will move in on Sunday as a clipper system dives in from the northwest.
The good news is that we get a break from the rain Tuesday and for Halloween Trick-or-Treat Wednesday night.
