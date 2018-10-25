Community pays tribute to Brody Allen, 2-year-old who died from rare cancer

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A community paid tribute to a two-year-old superhero on Wednesday night. Brody Allen, 2, lived in Colerain Township, but captured the hearts of people from all over as he battled a rare brain and spine cancer.
“He was smiles. He was laughter. He was joy. He never knew he was sick, and you could never tell he was sick because he was excited," said Christy Kerley, a close family friend.
It is no secret that Brody’s battle with cancer brought the community closer. Candle after candle after candle, at a vigil in his honor, showed that on Wednesday night.
“Restored my faith in humanity," said Amanda Beckman, who helped organize the vigil.
From the minute Brody was diagnosed in May, people near and far stepped up to help his family succeed in their goal of making sure Brody could celebrate the holidays early. They put up Christmas decorations, gave Brody a chance to trick-or-treat and sent him cards from all over the world.
“Opened up letters from New Zealand, Australia, England," said Kerley. "I mean it was just amazing to see, in a completely different language, the love expressed for a boy they’d never met.”
Standing side by side in silence, they reflected and remembered Brody on Wednesday, honoring his courage, his strength and the joy that he carried with him until the very end.
“Thank you to the Allens. They did not have to let us into their lives, and we’re all a member of the Allen family tonight," said Lori McMullin, who helped organize the vigil.
Township officials paid their respects as well by reading a proclamation about the day Brody participated in a parade. They deemed Sept. 23, 2018 as “Brody Allen Day."
Brody’s family said now is not the time to say goodbye to their superhuman superhero, but instead, “See you later.”
Brody’s family, as well as the organizers of the vigil, expressed that they are thankful for the ongoing love and support. The boy’s funeral service is Saturday, Oct. 27 at the First Church of Christ on Camp Ernst Road in Burlington. The public visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The service will begin at 12 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.