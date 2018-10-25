Credit card interest rates are rising sharply

(CNN) – Paying late, carrying a balance or taking out a cash advance are all starting to cost you more.
The interest that credit card companies charge you for having a balance has risen sharply, based on a survey of 100 credit cards.
Creditcards.com said the average annual percentage rate has risen in the past year to just over 17 percent. That’s up about a percent this time last year.
So, what’s behind the hike? The Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates.
It’s forcing banks to pay more to borrow money, so they're passing on those costs to you.
Experts recommend paying your credit card bill in full each month to avoid those higher costs.
The survey did find a positive trend. Most cards have not raised other fees for things like late payments, card membership or foreign transactions.
But it’s not just credit cards you have to worry about. ATM fees for non-customers are also going to go up, according to a new bankrate.com survey.
Bankrate said the average surcharge for an out-of-network transaction is now $4.68. That’s 36 percent higher than it was in 2008.
