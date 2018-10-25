Former Terry’s Turf Club employee takes steps toward legal action, describes ‘sexually hostile work environment’

Reid believes she was discriminated against because of her gender, and was retaliated against because she complained about gender discrimination. Reid’s Facebook post after the incident has garnered more than 7,000 shares. On Facebook, Reid posted she was contacted on Oct. 2 to work a double on Sunday, Oct. 7. She said halfway through her shift she was fired without warning and the remarks began -- she claims Carter told her to keep her “legs open” and that he’d “miss that a**.”