Former Terry’s Turf Club employee takes steps toward legal action, describes ‘sexually hostile work environment’

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The former Terry’s Turf Club employee who appeared to catch the burger restaurant’s owner saying “keep your legs open” after firing her has taken steps toward legal action against the establishment.
Evelyn Reid has filed a charge of discrimination against the restaurant, which reads in part: “I was hired as a host and was promoted to server. Throughout my employment, I performed satisfactorily or better and was never disciplined ... Throughout my employment, I was subjected to a sexually hostile work environment promoted by Terry Carter, owner.”
Reid believes she was discriminated against because of her gender, and was retaliated against because she complained about gender discrimination. Reid’s Facebook post after the incident has garnered more than 7,000 shares. On Facebook, Reid posted she was contacted on Oct. 2 to work a double on Sunday, Oct. 7. She said halfway through her shift she was fired without warning and the remarks began -- she claims Carter told her to keep her “legs open” and that he’d “miss that a**.”
“Thank God I have proof,” Reid told FOX19 at the time. “Otherwise, no one else would have believed me because in this day and age if you say this person did something to me then I’m trying to ruin their lives.”
At the time of the interview, Reid said she was looking for legal representation and hoped to file a lawsuit. According to our partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer, the equal employment charge is a jurisdictional prerequisite for any legal action.
FOX19 NOW reached out to Terry’s Turf Club for comment earlier this month, and the owner said his attorney would be handling things.
Terry’s Turf Club was featured on the Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives," in May 2010. The burger joint is known for its rave reviews and top ratings of their burgers, but ever since the post was made public, the restaurant’s Facebook page has been saturated with one-star reviews. Yelp has temporarily disabled their review site because of this incident.
