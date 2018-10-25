The fight against the opioid epidemic is going digital

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The fight against the drug epidemic is going digital, and it’s happening here in the Tri-State.
The Village of Newtown’s Police Chief and local officials met Thursday with representatives from the Department of Homeland Security in Columbus. They talked about plans to fight the opioid epidemic through a partnership where local officials collect data and pass it on to the national level.
The data collected would center around fighting the epidemic, response and recovery efforts.
A hub where that data is sorted through and analyzed would sit at the University of Cincinnati. That data would be shared with the Department of Homeland Security, who can replicate it. They’d use it nationally in their drug-fighting efforts.
Cincinnati Bell also has a stake in this. There are plans for a texting platform that could connect drug users with professional help.
“What I’m glad about is that you’re looking at the ground floor -- in 10 to 15 years, this floor that we’re building, will be the future for people to find technology and science and medicine that helps addiction overall.” said Newtown Police Chief Tom Synan.
Officials in the meeting signed a letter of intent which will be included in a final proposal that’ll be sent to DHS.
Right now, there’s no start date for the program.
