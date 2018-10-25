Final day of sun before rain arrives

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Be sure to get out and enjoy one last day of sunshine before rain moves in Friday, in part from Hurricane Willa.
Look for clouds to increase by this evening with a daytime high of 53 degrees.
The remnants of Hurricane Willa will move eastward off the U.S. Gulf of Mexico coast, bringing heavy rain to parts of the deep south for the next couple of days.
For us here in the Tri-State, rain will be lighter, scattered and occasional as a weak system out of the North Pacific Ocean taps some of the moisture dragged out of the tropics by Willa.
We are not looking at wash-out days but on-and-off showers Friday and Saturday, along with cool gray skies.
Daytime highs will be in the upper 40s.
A better shot of some steadier rain will move in on Sunday.
Severe storms and flooding are not expected.
The good news we get a break from the rain Tuesday and for Halloween Trick-or-Treat Wednesday night.
