Groundbreaking at sports complex expected to draw thousands to Hamilton

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The groundbreaking for Spooky Nook sports complex in Hamilton held its groundbreaking on Thursday. When finished in 2021, it will be the largest athletic complex in North America and the third largest in the world.
The complex is expected to bring in more than one million visitors a year.
Developers say the old Champion paper mill that currently sits vacant along the Great Miami River in Hamilton will be transformed into the new complex.
It’s modeled after a similar facility in Pennsylvania.
Community leaders anticipate the crowds will boost the economy in more ways than one.
“People coming through the large tournaments and becoming familiar with Hamilton and then enjoying their time here I think is what ultimately will drive the growth,” Sam Beiler, founder of Spooky Nook Sports, said.
Officials noted the complex, which will have its own hotel, also will contain Greater Cincinnati’s second largest convention space, behind only downtown Cincinnati’s Duke Energy Convention Center.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.