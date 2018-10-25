High school football, Trick-or-Treat forecasts

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Fairly thick cloud cover will be with us tonight and Friday and that means cool, not-cold temps overnight.
Showers will push our way tonight and a few will arrive for the Friday morning commute. More rain is in the forecast tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday.
High school football looks wet again. Last week it was sprinkles and enough to just wet the ground, this time it will be chilly rain with a breeze -- so bundle up and get ready to get wet.
Showers will generally be light and off and on through the weekend. The rain ends Monday.
Tuesday the sky will clear and it looks like rain will arrive for Trick-or-Treat Wednesday.
