How an Ohio couple found out and battled the same breast cancer diagnosis together

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Ken and Jane Gremling of Amherst, Ohio have a lot of things in common, but never expected breast cancer to be one of them.
“I said, ‘darn it,' we’ve shared everything for 47 years and now we’re sharing this? I said, ‘this is getting a little scary,’” said Jane.
In December of 2017, Ken found a lump in his right breast while showering. A few weeks later his nipple started bleeding.
“He (the doctor) came back and said the biopsy came back cancer,” Ken said.
Experts say breast cancer impacts about one in eight women, but only one in 800 men.
“It’s not that common but it happens -- that’s the key -- men can get breast cancer,” said Jame Abraham, M.D., Director of Breast Oncology at the Cleveland Clinic.
Ken decided to have a mastectomy, and just five months later, Jane’s mammogram revealed a mass.
“We had our tumors exactly in the same place, in the same breast,” said Jane.
Jane also decided to have a mastectomy -- and found strength in her husband’s experience.
“I felt that if he was fine, that I was going to be exactly like him, because that’s what our whole life has kind of been like,” said Jane.
Ken and Jane will now both be taking a pill for the next five years to reduce the risk of cancer coming back.
The only difference in their care, according to the Cleveland Clinic, is that Jane opted to have reconstruction surgery after her mastectomy.
The couple is now cancer free.
They are proof that early diagnosis saves lives.
“Get your screenings, don’t get upset, just go and do what they tell you to do, because if you catch it early, you’re going to be fine,” Jane said.
