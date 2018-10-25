Joey Votto and Billy Hamilton named Gold Glove finalists

CINCINNATI, OH (WXIX) - Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto and speedy outfielder Billy Hamilton have been named finalists for the Rawlings Gold Glove award at their positions.
Votto finished the season with a fielding percentage of .996 and is a finalist a third time for the award. Votto won his only gold glove in 2011.
Hamilton is a finalist a fifth straight time after leading all National League outfielders with 12 assists this season. He has never won the elusive Gold Glove award.
Madeira product and Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi is a finalist among left fielders in the American League.
The winners will be announced on Nov. 4 at 9 p.m. on ESPN.
