Light rain Friday?

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The remnants of Hurricane Willa will move eastward off the U.S. Gulf of Mexico coast bringing heavy rain to parts of the deep south for the next couple of days.
Farther north around the Tri-State, beginning Friday, rain will be lighter, scattered and occasional as a weak system out of the North Pacific Ocean taps some of the moisture dragged out of the tropics by Willa. A couple additional small disturbances embedded in the Polar Jet will dive southeastward and the result for us will be some rain each day Friday through Monday.
I do not have any day-long wet episodes and no heavy rain or thunderstorms in the forecast. Each day there will be the threat of a few quick, light showers and with thick cloud cover most of the time, the air will be chilly.
After a break from the rain Tuesday and for Halloween Trick or Treat on Wednesday, rain returns late next week.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.