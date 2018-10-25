Man arrested for threatening mall with active shooter after being fired from job, police say

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A Brookville man has been arrested after threatening Tri-County Mall with an active shooter, police announced on Thursday.
According to police, Jaime Bernard-Santiago contacted the mall and communicated an active shooter threat to one of their employees, asking if they had “ever encountered a mall shooter?”
Police said he was disgruntled after being terminated from Forever 21 on Monday.
Springdale police responded as Bernard-Santiago continued contacting a mall official stating he was nearby with a gun.
Investigators found out Bernard-Santiago was in fact at Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport attempting to board a flight to Dallas, TX, when he was arrested.
Police said they searched his car and found a BB pistol that closely resembled an actual 9 mm handgun.
Bernard-Santiago has been charged with inducting panic and aggravated menacing and is currently awaiting extradition from the Boone County Jail.
" We are extremely proud of the efforts of all of our police division employees that worked this case. It was outstanding, team oriented police work that enabled us to locate and bring Mr. Bernard-Santiago to justice before he fled the jurisdiction," Capt. Thomas Wells said in a news release.
