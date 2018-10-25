Mother says special needs child was slapped by teacher

The district became aware of an alleged incident involving a teacher and a student at Fairfield East Elementary on Tuesday, October 16, 2018. After a preliminary investigation, the teacher was placed on administrative leave on Wednesday, October 17, 2018. The district also reported the allegation to Children’s Services. The teacher will stay on administrative leave while Children’s Services completes their investigation. Once the investigation by Children’s Services is complete, the district will finish its investigation and take appropriate action.