Mother says special needs child was slapped by teacher

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) - A school is investigating after an elementary school teacher was accused of slapping a student across the face last week.
After a long day at work as a nurse Michelle Lewis can't wait to get home to her three children. Her 10-year-old boy, Shawn, is visually impaired and has a brain disorder.
“I’m his protector. What vision he doesn’t have, I make up for that. I am his eyes. So, it hurts to know that I can’t even send my children my school,” said Lewis, while playing Connect Four with her kids.
Lewis says she got a call from the principal at Fairfield Elementary East saying that her son was hit by a teacher after a behavioral episode.
"My son states that she was taking him to the ground and he bit her on her arm and she let go, walked beside him and smacked him in the face," said Lewis.
FOX19 is not naming the teacher because she hasn't been charged. Lewis did file a report with the Fairfield Township Police Department hoping to keep the teacher away from children in the future.
“He’s been through so much and he’s only 10. I’ve been there to protect him through this whole ... and it’s frustrating cause I don’t hit my children,” said Lewis, as tears rolled down her face.
A single mother of three who works as a nurse at a retirement home, Lewis doesn't understand how anyone could hurt a vulnerable human-being. FOX19 reached out to the school for comment and was told children services is investigating the teacher. The superintendent e-mailed the following statement:
The district became aware of an alleged incident involving a teacher and a student at Fairfield East Elementary on Tuesday, October 16, 2018. After a preliminary investigation, the teacher was placed on administrative leave on Wednesday, October 17, 2018. The district also reported the allegation to Children’s Services. The teacher will stay on administrative leave while Children’s Services completes their investigation. Once the investigation by Children’s Services is complete, the district will finish its investigation and take appropriate action.
Lewis says the teacher wasn't placed on leave immediately.
“This woman she could have done anything to my children coming back the next day not knowing if she was going to lose everything," Lewis said. “Why wasn’t she escorted off of the premises? why was she still there?”
Lewis was hesitant to share her story with FOX19 but did it anyway hoping to send a message.
"This is serious. This isn't to be overlooked. You don't do any child like that," she said.
Shawn is no longer attending school at Fairfield East Elementary.
FOX19 also reached out to Butler County Children Services and is waiting to hear back.
