Plea hearing Thursday for ex-UC coach accused of assault on plane

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX19) Former University of Cincinnati Assistant Basketball Coach Larry Davis is expected in a federal courtroom Thursday to resolve allegations of an attack on an airplane last year.
Davis, 62, of Fort Wright, is scheduled to appear for a 10:30 a.m. plea hearing in Charlotte.
He faces one charge of simple assault, court records show.
A copy of the plea agreement filed in the federal system remains sealed, according to the docket.
Other records, however, show he understands the charge and accepts it.
“On September 12, 2017, the defendant, Larry Allen Davis, was a passenger on American Airlines flight 4203 from Milwaukee, WI, to Charlotte North Carolina,” reads a document called “Factual Basis” and signed by Kimlani M. Ford, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Western District of of North Carolina Charlotte Division.
“While the aircraft was in flight, the defendant knowingly committed a simple assault against (victim’s initial’s) who had attained the age of 16. While the assault occurred, the aircraft was in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States.”
The document was signed Sept. 27 by Davis' lawyer, Dhamian A. Blue of Raleigh, N.C., under a section that reads: “I hereby certify that the defendant does not dispute the Factual Basis.”
All other federal records are sealed at this point, and federal officials in Charlotte have repeatedly declined comment for this story.
Davis' lawyer has not returned calls.
The victim, a 23-year-old South Carolina woman, filed an incident report with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on Sept. 12, 2017.
She told authorities “she was inappropriately touched by the passenger seated next to her. See supplement,” the report states.
Police refused to release the supplement to FOX19 NOW, even though they said they closed the case and turned it over to the FBI. When we questioned the legality of that decision, they produced the statute showing law enforcement in the North Carolina have the discretion to withhold such documents.
The victim’s father said in a recent interview the incident has been an ordeal for their family.
At the time of the alleged incident, the victim did not know the identity of the man sitting next to her on the plane, he said. Then someone told them to look on UC’s website.
“The disturbing part of it is after he exited the plane he changed clothes and tried to hide in one of the shops in the Charlotte airport. When the police found him and asked him what his name was, he gave them an alias name but when they went back to the manifest that name was not on that flight.”
UC officials have said Davis in September was ousted as soon as university officials learned allegations against him "may have additional support.”
FOX19 NOW will update this story throughout the day.
