Police search for SUV after teen hurt in hit-skip

MT. HEALTHY,, OH (FOX19) - Police said they searching for the driver of a white sport utility vehicle that hospitalized a teen in a hit-skip accident Thursday.
The 14-year-old was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center with a non-life threatening shoulder injury, said Mt. Healthy Police Chief Vince Demasi.
The teen told police he was walking across Hamilton Avenue at Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway when the white SUV hit him and drove away about 7:20 a.m.
“We have, unfortunately, no witnesses, no information, so we are asking the public if anyone saw this auto accident to please call us," the chief said.
He also wants drivers to know it’s never a good idea to leave the scene of an accident.
“It just makes it much more complicated and creates more problems. It’s just better to stop and wait. This elevates it from an auto accident to a purposeful act.”
The chief says he thinks the driver knew he hit the teen and left the scene anyway: “It’s just unconscionable in my mind.”
Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information is asked to call Mt. Healthy Police at 513-782-3182.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.