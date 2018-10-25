Police searching for suspect who yelled ‘can I help you,’ punched victim in the face

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Police are looking for a man wanted for felonious assault.
According to police, a black male around 55-years-old, confronted the victim who was standing in a driveway in the 1700 block of Logan Street yelling “can I help you” before punching the victim in the face.
The victim told police the suspect then produced a box cutter and attempted to cut the victim several times but was unable to.
The suspect fled south on Logan Street towards W. Liberty St.
He was wearing a plaid long sleeve shirt, a white undershirt, a black and white ball cap, and blue jeans. He was also pulling a small grocery cart or basket.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.
