Police searching for suspect who yelled ‘can I help you,’ punched victim in the face

Police searching for suspect who yelled ‘can I help you,’ punched victim in the face
Police are searching for this suspect wanted for felonious assault. (Schupp, Kim)
By Kim Schupp | October 25, 2018 at 1:37 PM EST - Updated October 25 at 2:55 PM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Police are looking for a man wanted for felonious assault.

According to police, a black male around 55-years-old, confronted the victim who was standing in a driveway in the 1700 block of Logan Street yelling “can I help you” before punching the victim in the face.

The victim told police the suspect then produced a box cutter and attempted to cut the victim several times but was unable to.

The suspect fled south on Logan Street towards W. Liberty St.

He was wearing a plaid long sleeve shirt, a white undershirt, a black and white ball cap, and blue jeans. He was also pulling a small grocery cart or basket.

The suspect confronted the victim yelling “can I help you” before punching the victim in the face.
The suspect confronted the victim yelling “can I help you” before punching the victim in the face.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.