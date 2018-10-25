Springboro High School closed after reported break-in

SPRINGBORO, OH (FOX19) - Springboro High School is closed Thursday while police investigate a reported break-in and search the building.
A staff member saw a student enter the building about 1:15 a.m., school officials said in a post on their Facebook page.
The staff member escorted the student out of the building, but the student went back in, this time carrying only a folder.
The student was, again, escorted out of the building, and school officials alerted Springboro Police.
School leaders say they don’t think there is a threat to the building, but classes are canceled out of precaution.
Police say they have no suspect information to share yet.
Elementary school buses ran late Thursday morning as a result.
