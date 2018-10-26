Crash closes AA Highway

Raycom Media/file
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | October 26, 2018 at 4:06 AM EST - Updated October 26 at 4:22 AM

CAMPBELL COUNTY, OH (FOX19) - The AA Highway is shut down due to a crash near the Campbell/Pendleton County lines, according to Campbell County dispatchers.

It may be closed until at least 7:30 a.m. Friday, according to initial emergency reports.

The crash was reported near Shortcut Road just before 4:30 a.m. It involved two vehicles, and at least one person was trapped.

A medical helicopter responded and left by 5:10 a.m., but dispatchers could not provide further details.

