Crash closes AA Highway

CAMPBELL COUNTY, OH (FOX19) - The AA Highway is shut down due to a crash near the Campbell/Pendleton County lines, according to Campbell County dispatchers.
It may be closed until at least 7:30 a.m. Friday, according to initial emergency reports.
The crash was reported near Shortcut Road just before 4:30 a.m. It involved two vehicles, and at least one person was trapped.
A medical helicopter responded and left by 5:10 a.m., but dispatchers could not provide further details.
