Chilly showers in the forecast starting Friday

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Chilly showers are in the forecast starting Friday and continuing into the predawn hours of Monday.
With temperatures cool to chilly through the weekend the air will often have that uncomfortable, penetrating dank feel to it. That includes Friday evening for high school football games.
Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 40s and lower 50s, there will be a stiff breeze out of the east, and light to moderate rain will fall much of the evening. If you are in the stands, bundle up.
On Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium the chilly, potentially wet weather will continue.
After early morning, Monday will be dry and on Tuesday the sky will clear. But Wednesday for Halloween new model runs have rain falling and temperatures in the upper 50s for evening Trick-or-Treat.
