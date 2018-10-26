Clifton Market shareholders working on plan to turn things around

CLIFTON, OH (FOX19) - A local grocery store is hoping to turn things around after a rocky start.
Locally owned, Clifton Market sits on Ludlow Avenue in the Gaslamp District. Its mission is to supply the neighborhood with locally sourced products from fruits, vegetables, breads and an array of alcohol. The grocery store is owned by hundreds of area shareholders.
“The market operation has been disappointing since it opened in 2017," said University of Cincinnati Professor Dr. Robert Krikorian.
For residents like Claudia Wright the market is essential. She’s lived in Clifton for 30 years.
“I want to keep this viable. I’m just coming and when I see empty shelves I just go past them,” said Wright.
Wright remembers what it was like when the last grocery store, Keller's IGA, closed in 2011.
“We lost a little bit of energy in the neighborhood when it closed. I came up and put a wreath on the door with vegetables," she said.
When Clifton Market took over the space there was an inspiring amount of support from the community. Krikorian is hopeful people will read this story and remember the need for the market in the community.
"We're not in good shape financially but we're not at the brink of bankruptcy or anything like that," said Krikorian.
The market put out a statement a few weeks ago saying it needs 1/3 more of customers at any one time to help raise $300,000. Krikorian understands it’s inconvenient to have to do your shopping at multiple places but hopes shoppers will.
“If people can do that for a short period of time it would help in terms of sustaining the grocery until we can return to the full status," Krikorian said.
For nearby businesses the Clifton Market is monumental. Ludlow Wines shop owner Mike Anagnostou says the Gaslamp District is one of the few places in Cincinnati you can live and walk to get everything one would need.
“When you have a viable business district it adds to the property values in the neighborhood," said Anagnostou.
Shareholders are working on a plan to turn things around. They say you can help by becoming a shareholder, donating and shopping there.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.