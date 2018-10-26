Cookies for a cause: Cincinnati baker raising funds, awareness for mental health

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A Cincinnati baker is creating sweet treats designed to do much more than satisfy taste buds. He is hoping to bring attention to mental health.
James Avant said mental health is personal to him because he was diagnosed with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, or OCD, several years ago.
“Successes that I’ve had in managing my anxiety is finding something you are passionate about and allowing that to be the space where you find some calm in the storm, but also surrounding yourself with people who are supportive," said Avant.
He uses his cooking to cope through his business “OCD Cakes.”
“Baking has been that activity that mitigates my anxiety," said Avant.
Using his skills, Avant is now showing support for local organization “1N5” -- named because research has shown that one in five adults experience mental illness.
“(1N5 is) making sure that people understand what mental health is, how they can be supported, and that they’re not alone," said Avant.
Avant is working to help the cause by creating and selling semi-colon cookies. He said it is a symbol that is often significant to those who are struggling.
“People who deal with those kinds of issues, your story doesn’t stop, so a semi-colon represents there’s a pause, like there’s a pause in literature. You can pick up from this," said Avant. "You can keep going, so we wanted to really embody that through the shape of the cookie.”
Avant is not focused on selling a certain number of cookies or on raising a certain amount of money. His main goal, he said, is simply to stop the stigma and raise awareness any way that he can, while also helping 1N5 continue to build up resources.
“A portion of the proceeds of the cookie go back to support 1N5," said Avant.
Avant believes the resources 1N5 offers could save a life. The cookies come in two colors and are sold in packs of two. You can purchase cookies here. To learn more about 1N5 and the resources the organization offers, visit the 1N5 Facebook page or website. You can find out more about OCD Cakes at the bakery’s website or Facebook page.
