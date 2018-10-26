Driver fleeing OSP crashes into cruiser

CLERMONT COUNTY, OH (FOX19) - Two people are in the hospital after crashing a car during a Clermont County police chase.
Capt. Paul Hermes with the Ohio State Highway Patrol says two women in a blue Chevy Malibu were spotted on Interstate 275 near State Route 131 when a sergeant with OSP noticed the driver speeding.
“The sergeant attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver failed to comply with his intention to stop him and took and a pursuit began,” said Hermes.
He says the chase crossed into Milford on State Route 450. Hermes says while the women were trying to escape the officer says it appears they were also dumping clothes out of their car.
“They were throwing articles out of the car we’re looking into that to see if there was a possible theft in the area because some of the clothing we recovered had store tags still on it and security devices on them," Hermes said.
Hermes says while that was happening the driver missed a curve and went into a ditch, but still didn’t stop even with a flat tire. He says she then drove into the business complex on Techne Center Drive.
“The driver went down turned around and was coming back out and she lost control and slid into the driver’s door of the patrol car,” said Hermes.
The sergeant inside wasn’t hurt.
Hermes says the passenger in the Malibu tried to run after the crash but gave up. Both of the women were taken to the hospital to be treated. They are expected to be OK.
“Once we interview the driver and she’s checked out of the hospital more than likely she’ll be taken to jail tonight,” said Hermes.
Police have not released the driver or the passenger’s names yet. Right now they are working to see if the women are connected to thefts in the area.
The driver will likely face several charges including fleeing officers.
